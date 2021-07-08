Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Nicholls Names Softball Head Coach

houmatimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholls State University has named Justin Lewis as head softball coach, Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Thursday. “Following a national search, I strongly believe Coach Justin is the right person to lead our program,” Terrell said. “He has had success in every stop as an assistant throughout his career and I know he can continue that trend as the head coach of Colonel Softball. We’re excited to have him as a part of the Nicholls family — not only for what he brings on the field, but his passion for the game will help enhance our student-athlete experience.”

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Candrea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Lone Star College#Softball Player#Nicholls Names Softball#Nicholls State University#Colonel Softball#Fresno State#The Southland Conference#Islanders#Uab#Texas A M Kingsville#The College World Series#University Of Arizona#Central Arizona College#Ulm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Mississippi StateStarkville Daily News

Powe commits to Mississippi State women's basketball program

The 2022 standout for the Lady Wildcats, Powe picked up offers from around the country. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Alabama were the ones that stood out to her the most and the schools that she narrowed things down to in the end. After visiting Starkville and MSU and getting...
Fresno, CAABC30 Fresno

Stacy May-Johnson introduced as newest Fresno State head softball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State introduced Stacy May-Johnson as the newest head coach of the Bulldogs softball team. "I see the potential to obviously first win the Mountain West, second to make it to the (NCAA) regional, third to make it through that regional and once you start doing that, you can start making it to the World Series," she said. "I see that for this program, I would not be standing here if I didn't believe that."
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Shuck named head coach of Bellarmine wrestling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt announced Wednesday that Ned Shuck has been hired as the head coach of the Bellarmine University wrestling team. Shuck becomes the second head coach in the short history of the program, which launched in 2016. A member of the Southern...
Yankton, SDdrgnews.com

Mount Marty Names Authier Hoops Head Coach

YANKTON – Augustana associate head coach Colin Authier is the new men’s basketball head coach at Mount Marty University. Authier, the 11th head coach in the history of the Lancers’ program, had been on Tom Billeter’s staff at Augustana since 2014, and last season was his first as associate head coach. Before that, he had been an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Athens, OHPosted by
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Solich retires, Tim Albin named Bobcats head coach

ATHENS, Ohio — A new era for Ohio football. Ohio University head football coach Frank Solich announced today that he is stepping down from his position to focus on his health, after an unprecedented successful 16 seasons leading the Bobcats, which included 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a Top 25 ranking.
Buckhannon, WVmybuckhannon.com

Dwayne Martin named interim head coach at WVWC

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Dwayne Martin has been tabbed as the interim head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan football program, WVWC Athletic Director Randy Tenney announced on Tuesday, July 6. Mike Maloney will slide into the associate head coach and offensive coordinator positions in addition to his duties as recruiting...
Thompson, NDINFORUM

Dragons name former Bison head coach Thompson as a volleyball assistant

Thompson was head coach at NDSU from 2010-2017, posting a 102-98 record. She led the Bison to two Summit League tournament championships and two NCAA Division I tournament appearances. "We are very fortunate to have someone with her experience and credentials," Jones said in a statement. Thompson, who played volleyball...
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Report: Pelicans set to name Willie Green as head coach

The New Orleans Pelicans plan to name Willie Green as their next head coach, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday night. However, the Pelicans may need to wait before introducing their pick to replace Stan Van Gundy, who stepped down last month. Green is an assistant with the Phoenix Suns, who are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
EducationPosted by
Salina Post

Storrer named head coach of KWU Debate and Forensics

You can’t fill the boots of a legend, but KWU alumnus Kiefer Storrer ’13 is excited to try. He was recently hired as Kansas Wesleyan’s head debate and forensics coach, where he will take the reins from longtime coach Gary Harmon. “It’s hard for anyone to follow such a successful...
New York City, NYcollegebaseballdaily.com

Hofstra names Frank Catalanotto as Head Coach

Hempstead, NY – Frank Catalanotto, a Long Island native who enjoyed a 14-year Major League Baseball career, has been named the 15th head baseball coach at Hofstra University, it was announced today by Hofstra Vice President and Director of Athletics Rick Cole Jr. Catalanotto played 14 major league seasons with...
247Sports

Duke Basketball releases updated 2021-22 roster

The final season of the Mike Krzyzewski era of Duke Basketball will tip off in November when the 2021-22 Blue Devils begin their pursuit of the program's sixth national championship. And while winning another title will be the ultimate measure of success for Coach K's final team, there are other mile markers that will be useful along the way.
NBANBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Mavs Assistant Jamahl Mosley Named Orlando Magic Head Coach

Former Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley has agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley becomes the 14th coach in Magic history. He replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando...
Sportserienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst Names Struss As Women's Lacrosse Head Coach

The Mercyhurst Women's Lacrosse program will have a familiar face leading the team next season. Director of Athletics, Brad Davis announced Friday they have named Sam Struss as the sixth head coach in program history. "We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Sam Struss to be the next leader...

Comments / 0

Community Policy