Nicholls Names Softball Head Coach

Nicholls State University has named Justin Lewis as head softball coach, Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced Thursday. “Following a national search, I strongly believe Coach Justin is the right person to lead our program,” Terrell said. “He has had success in every stop as an assistant throughout his career and I know he can continue that trend as the head coach of Colonel Softball. We’re excited to have him as a part of the Nicholls family — not only for what he brings on the field, but his passion for the game will help enhance our student-athlete experience.”