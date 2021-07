Kinlea Green wanted to have a year where it was her time to shine, and that is exactly what she did on the volleyball court in Okay. Growing up, she always competed with her sister, Shayni. Kinlea is a year younger than her sister. Shayni earned All-State recognition for Okay High basketball in 2020. Since Shayni moved on to Connors State College, in Warner, Okla., to study and play basketball, Kinlea wanted to use that to her advantage during her senior season at Okay.