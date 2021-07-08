How to Pose Swimsuit Models for Beach Shoots (VIDEO)

Summer is here and the time is right for posing swimsuit models on the beach! But where do you begin?. If you're new to swimwear photography, the video below by travel and lifestyle vlogger Laura Reid is a good place to start. Titled "How to Pose in Photos (Tricks & Hacks to Look Good in a Bikini)", this simple tutorial is for anyone who wants to look extra fine when being photographed on the beach. But beginner swimwear photographers can easily deploy these poses when instructing models for beach shoots.