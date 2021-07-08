Cancel
How to Pose Swimsuit Models for Beach Shoots (VIDEO)

By Henry Anderson
shutterbug.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and the time is right for posing swimsuit models on the beach! But where do you begin?. If you're new to swimwear photography, the video below by travel and lifestyle vlogger Laura Reid is a good place to start. Titled "How to Pose in Photos (Tricks & Hacks to Look Good in a Bikini)", this simple tutorial is for anyone who wants to look extra fine when being photographed on the beach. But beginner swimwear photographers can easily deploy these poses when instructing models for beach shoots.

