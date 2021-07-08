You’ll Be Dismayed To Learn What’s Coming Back To NJ

After the frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying at home and the mask mandate ramping up last summer to prevent the spread of Covid19, I began to think about how these practices would help prevent other ailments. Typically, each fall we prepare for the common cold and the flu. Most Americans make the decision, each year to get or not get the annual flu shot. Sometimes you get it, other times you don’t depend on whether you hear a story that someone got the flu from the shot itself.