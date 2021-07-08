Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Brook, AL

Davenport’s Pizza opening new Vestavia location

By Katiana Banks
Bham Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over 55 years, the pizza you know, and love has been served in Mountain Brook. Keep reading to learn how Davenport’s Pizza is growing even bigger. Davenport’s Pizza Palace is no stranger to the Birmingham pizza scene. Established in 1964 by Alabama natives Jim and Ardyce Hollis, Davenport’s was one of the first pizzerias in not only Birmingham but, all of the South. Their slogan states they’re the “best in the South, possibly the North, maybe the world!” With their homemade pizza dough and sauce, they’ve earned this title.

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Restaurants
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Vestavia Hills, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
Mountain Brook, AL
Lifestyle
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Crsea#Crumbl#Csrea Leasing Associate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy