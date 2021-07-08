Davenport’s Pizza opening new Vestavia location

For over 55 years, the pizza you know, and love has been served in Mountain Brook. Keep reading to learn how Davenport’s Pizza is growing even bigger. Davenport’s Pizza Palace is no stranger to the Birmingham pizza scene. Established in 1964 by Alabama natives Jim and Ardyce Hollis, Davenport’s was one of the first pizzerias in not only Birmingham but, all of the South. Their slogan states they’re the “best in the South, possibly the North, maybe the world!” With their homemade pizza dough and sauce, they’ve earned this title.