Houma, LA

Hope Extreme Receives Donations to Help Local Youth

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presented Hope Extreme donations as part of a Chamber Care initiative, “Non-Profit Spotlight.”. Hope Extreme is located at 437 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Their constant focus, while revitalizing the east Houma community, is to provide life-changing programs that empower the marginalized in life-giving ways. They have programs such as after-school and summer programs, Momentum Teens, which is a weekly youth group; Hope To the Streets, which is a ministry where they bring Hope to the streets of Houma; and Hope Feeds The Soul, which provides residents with needed food and essential items.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

