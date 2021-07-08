Hope Extreme Receives Donations to Help Local Youth

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce presented Hope Extreme donations as part of a Chamber Care initiative, “Non-Profit Spotlight.”. Hope Extreme is located at 437 Grand Caillou Road in Houma. Their constant focus, while revitalizing the east Houma community, is to provide life-changing programs that empower the marginalized in life-giving ways. They have programs such as after-school and summer programs, Momentum Teens, which is a weekly youth group; Hope To the Streets, which is a ministry where they bring Hope to the streets of Houma; and Hope Feeds The Soul, which provides residents with needed food and essential items.