S&P upgrades Illinois bond rating

By PETER HANCOCK
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 13 days ago

SPRINGFIELD -- The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois' bond rating on Thursday, citing the state's improved financial condition. It's the second upgrade from a major credit rating agency to move the state away from the brink of "junk" status. "The upgrade reflects our view of improved liquidity,...

