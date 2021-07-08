Wildwood man jailed after allegedly filming girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece

A Wildwood man is facing multiple sex-related charges after allegedly filming his girlfriend’s 12-year-old niece as she undressed. During a recorded interview Wednesday at the Wildwood Police Department, 30-year-old Joshua Nugent-Gruny, who lives at 5375 Sunshine Drive, admitted he had placed a small camera in an air conditioning vent in the bathroom of his home. The camera was pointed at the toilet and shower. He used it to film the 12-year-old who was “fully unclothed” when some of the video was shot, according to an arrest report.