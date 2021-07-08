Cancel
Nebraska State

McKewon: Alonzo Verge gives Nebraska something it didn't have with Dalano Banton

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska basketball received a commitment Thursday from Arizona State transfer guard Alonzo Verge. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder:. 1. A win for Dalano Banton turns into a win for Husker hoops. When Banton declared for the NBA draft, it seemed more likely he’d be back at NU for another season. But Banton flashed enough at a G League combine to convince scouts he could play in the NBA one day. When he turned pro, it was a small loss for Nebraska — especially in terms of defensive rebounding — but Banton still isn’t a great shooter, which made him a liability late last season as his minutes went down and his starting job disappeared. Verge, who averaged 14.3 points per game over two seasons at Arizona State, is much smaller than Banton — and certainly not the same caliber of NBA prospect — but he’s arguably a better fit for Nebraska’s goals.

