Emotional impact of pandemic on kids expected to continue

By Jeff Hirsh
evanstonnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose are words an Evanston parent used to describe the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on teenagers, who were stuck at home on remote learning for more than a year. That parent spoke at a recent District 202 Board of Education meeting, where another parent said teachers and administrators should expect a “tsunami of emotions” from their students when Evanston Township High School fully reopens for in-person learning in August.

