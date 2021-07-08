Cancel
Movies

Film Review: Flick (Short Film) (2020)

By Janel Spiegel
Cover picture for the articleA reclusive college student is driven mad after picking a booger he can’t flick away. Ariel Zengotita (Billy the Fetus) delivers this maddening conception of a film. It’s ten minutes and fourteen seconds of what the fuck am I watching, and how can I watch more? But, why do I want to watch more? Has anyone else ever experienced that?

#Short Film#Film Review#Flick
