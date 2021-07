The jungle is not the best place to be lost in. And these two siblings are about to find out just why. In the latest 'MockBuster' ( this one based off of Disney's Jungle Cruise), we see a brother and sister on a search for their professor father, who goes missing in the jungle after discovering what appears to be a glowing rock in the shape of a triangle. We see him briefly in the Jungle Run trailer touching the strange rock before it lets out a high pitched sound. Then we see the camp being attacked by ants and other creatures.