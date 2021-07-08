Cancel
Ashland, KY

AARF adoption event Saturday

By Staff report
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 12 days ago

Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will host an adoption event on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The event is called “Puppypalooza and Kitty Kraze.”

According to Cathy Queen, of AARF, the kennel facility will have puppies, kittens, adult dogs and cats ready for adoption. The facility is at 12365 Kevin Ave. in Ashland.

Queen said people can become pre-approved prior to the event by emailing adopt4aarfky@gmail.com for an application.

Queen said AARF will also be collecting much-needed supplies for animals during the event such as Purina chow, equine pine litter, canned Pedigree dog food, paper towels, bleach (99.9% killed bacteria on the label), garbage bags, gently used towels and monetary donations.

