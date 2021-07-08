Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Remastered PC Classics ‘Neighbours back From Hell’ Heading to iOS and Android Next Month, Pre-Orders Live Now

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2003 JoWooD Entertainment launched their clever strategy puzzle game Neighbours from Hell on PC. The game had you playing as a resident named Woody who is trying to get revenge on his insufferable neighbor Mr. Rottweiler by playing pranks on him and setting up traps for him to get caught in. Woody commissions a TV crew to come and film the whole thing as a reality TV show, and so it’s incredibly important that he pulls off his increasingly elaborate pranks without getting caught. The more pranks and shenanigans he gets over on Rottweiler, the higher the ratings and the rewards will be for Woody. Get caught though? Rottweiler will beat you down unmercifully and your show will get cancelled.

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Back From Hell#Ios#Jowood Entertainment#Ip#Thq Nordic#The Ios App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
News Break
Android Devices
Related
NFLTouchArcade

The Original ‘Yo-Kai Watch’ Is Finally Coming to iOS and Android Tomorrow in Japan Following Its Announcement Back in 2016

Back in 2016, Level-5 had quite a few mobile-related announcements. One of them was a smartphone port of the original Yo-kai Watch monster collecting RPG. Yo-kai Watch debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2013 in Japan and it only saw a global release in 2015 through Nintendo. Following that, Yo-kai Watch 2 exploded in popularity but that was basically the peak for the franchise with it being nearly forgotten now (sadly). I enjoyed Yo-kai Watch on 3DS a lot but the second game was superb. The Yo-kai Watch anime even saw a global release with dubs back then. Following the 2016 announcement, Yo-kai Watch never made it to mobile but it did get a Nintendo Switch port that I bought from the Japanese eShop. It was a good conversion but obviously didn’t include English. Check out the original 2016 smartphone trailer here Today, Level-5 revealed that the iOS and Android version of Yo-kai Watch is finally arriving tomorrow in Japan as a premium release. Watch the new Yo-kai Watch iOS and Android trailer below:
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Crash Drive 3 is a new arcade stunt racer out now for iOS and Android

M2H has released Crash Drive 3, a new entry in the popular stunt racing series for mobile devices. It is available now on iOS and Android. Crash Drive 3 is a multiplayer game where you can explore a colourful open world, perform impressive stunts and compete in a variety of different games and races. You can completely customise your car and drive around finding hidden secrets and new discoveries.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Cute Action Puzzler ‘Rabisco’ Makes Its Way from Steam to iOS this Week Courtesy of Crescent Moon

Back in 2019 two-person Brazilian developer Viridino Studios launched action puzzler Rabisco on PC, and just this past May they partnered up with Ratalaika Games to bring a version of the game out for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Now they are teaming up with Crescent Moon Games to bring Rabisco to iOS devices later this week. Don’t let the extremely cute and colorful exterior of Rabisco fool you, as this is one of those games that wears its hardcore difficulty proudly on its sleeve. You’ll need to guide Ms. Rabisco through 100 levels of treacherous traps, deadly enemies, and plenty of different gameplay mechanics. Check out the launch trailer for the PC version of Rabisco.
RetailIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Go Live on July 12

The next PS5 restock date is July 12. Expect the likes of Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and Sony's own ShopAtSC to have the PS5 restock pre-orders live from 12pm on July 12. Mumbai-based Vijay Sales announced these details via email and this has been confirmed by multiple retailers speaking to IGN India as well. Listings should go live shortly. It is unknown if coloured PS5 controllers or the Pulse 3D headset would be available as well.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Lost Judgment digital pre-orders are now open

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have now opened pre-orders for the upcoming action detective thriller, Lost Judgment on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate editions can play the game in Early Access three days early on September 21. Lost Judgment also supports Xbox Smart Delivery and offers a free version upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle’ Now Available on iOS and Android

Back in 2018 Atelier Online launched on mobile devices in Japan to mark the 20th anniversary of the Atelier series. Fans had been wondering if the game would make its way to other parts of the world, and just last month publisher Boltrend Games confirmed that they would indeed be bringing Atelier Online to folks outside of Japan. That announcement also marked a pre-registration campaign that has been highly successful, with a release date pegged as July 8th. A quick glance at the calendar confirms that today is in fact July 8th. Atelier Online is here!
Video GamesTouchArcade

The ‘XCOM 2 Collection’ Is Out Now on Android as a Premium Release

You will need 8.5GB of free space to install XCOM 2 Collection and everything within the game. Feral Interactive recommends having 17GB free to avoid any installation issues. If you’d like to play it on Android, you can buy the XCOM 2 Collection on Google Play for Android here. It is priced the same as the iOS version at £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99. Check out the game on PC via Steam here. The XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here has more screenshots of the conversion. Make sure to head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions around XCOM 2 Collection on mobile. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection on iOS or any other platform yet?
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘wurdweb’ is a Cute and Infinitely Playable New Word Game from the Makers of ‘Hidden Folks’ that’s Heading to Apple Arcade

Developer Adriaan de Jongh is known for numerous gaming projects over the past decade-plus, but I will always associate him as the head honcho behind the positively charming hidden object game Hidden Folks, one of my all-time favorites. Developer Aran Koning has a similarly impressive résumé including helping in the making of Hidden Folks. Now the two have teamed up once again for a new word game called wurdweb which has just been announced for Apple Arcade. The idea is to take pre-determined words from a list and lay them out on the board in an interconnected fashion similar to Scrabble, with the goal being to create a connected path or “web" that leads to the finish tile. You can place just the bare minimum amount of words to create that path, or get elaborate and place many more words that create a web that hits bonus tiles as well. All the while cute little characters that Adriaan proudly exclaims “do absolutely nothing" are walking around the board, brightening your day.
Retailnintendowire.com

Ridley and Dark Samus amiibo get retailer-exclusive reprints, pre-orders live now

It looks like there will be more amiibo than just Samus and E.M.M.I. releasing alongside Metroid Dread on October 8th, as pre-orders have gone live for reprints of both the Dark Samus and the Ridley amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. series. It appears that the Dark Samus reprint will be exclusive to Best Buy, while the Ridley reprint will be exclusive to GameStop. Both amiibo retail for $15.99 and can be pre-ordered now.
RetailDestructoid

Among Us Collector’s Editions headed to retail in 2021, pre-orders now live

I’m calling an emergency meeting to let y’all know that InnerSloth’s viral hit Among Us is getting set to receive a selection of lavish collector’s editions, which will launch alongside the multiplayer mystery title’s PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch ports later in 2021. A collaboration between Maximum Studios, InnerSloth, Dual Wield...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Botworld Adventure’ is an Open World RPG with a Dash of ‘Pokemon’ from the Makers of ‘Rodeo Stampede’

I am convinced I’m simply living in a time warp because some how, some way, it has been 5 years since Featherweight Games launched their colorful endless runner Rodeo Stampede. And while that game is currently celebrating that anniversary with a special in-game event, Featherweight has also reached out to talk more about what else they’ve been doing for the past 5 years besides supporting Rodeo Stampede with a near constant flow of updates. The answer to that is a new game called Botworld Adventure, and its elevator pitch is that it takes inspiration from both Pokemon and World of Warcraft where you’ll have a massive world to explore and gather resources in order to build and upgrade your stable of bots that you can then command in arena battles against other peoples’ bots.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Sky: Children of the Light’s 2nd Anniversary Event Is Now Live until July 25th

Now that Sky: Children of the Light is out on Nintendo Switch, I’m interested to see where it goes next and whether we eventually get a vinyl soundtrack or an artbook to bring together art from the first two years of the game. If you play Sky: Children of the Light on mobile right now and want to continue playing on Nintendo Switch, read this. Sky: Children of the Light is now available for free on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Check it out on Android on Google Play here and for iOS on the App Store here. Check out our forum thread for more discussion around the game. We featured it as our Game of the Week when it launched as well. Have you been playing Sky: Children of the Light regularly what has been your favourite memory from the first two years?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG: New State pre-registrations are coming to iOS next month

Krafton’s upcoming futuristic mobile battle royale game, PUBG: New State will be opening its pre-registrations on iOS devices in August, the company announced earlier today. PUBG: New State was first revealed on Feb. 25, 2021, with pre-registrations for Android opening on the same day. The game has already crossed 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. Finally, the battle royale title is headed to Apple’s App Store as well.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Counter: Side is a new JPRG heading for iOS and Android in Winter 2021

Nexon, a Tokyo based company, has announced a new cross-platform RPG called Counter: Side. The game is set to release in winter 2021 for iOS and Android. First launched in Korea in 2020, Counter: Side is a JRPG with over 100 different characters in a virtual world that is threatened by an “erosion phenomenon” and an “erosive body” that arose in the real world. The world has been divided into a “normal” and a “counter” side. The normal world is where everyone lives while the counter side is where things vary and dimensions are transcended.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Neighbours Back From Hell Coming To Mobile This Summer

Time to build a fence! Neighbours Back from Hell is arriving on the Google Play Store on August 3rd. This two game set features both seasons 1 and 2 of the classic game Neighbors From Hell from way back in the early 2000s. This compilation is being handled by HandyGames, a mobile developer notable for games like Titan Quest, and the Android edition of Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy