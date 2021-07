Brad M. Barber is Professor of Finance at the University of California Davis Graduate School of Management; Wei Jiang is Arthur F. Burns Professor of Free and Competitive Enterprise in the Finance Division at Columbia Business School; and Adair Morse is Associate Professor of Finance at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Finance, authored by Mr. Barber, Ms. Jiang, Ms. Morse; Manju Puri, J. B. Fuqua Professor of Finance at Duke University Fuqua School of Business; Heather E. Tookes, Professor of Finance at Yale School of Management; and Ingrid M. Werner, Martin and Andrew Murrer Professor in Finance at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.