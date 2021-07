The Rowan County Championships normally determine the All-Rowan County team, but with no county tournament this season, the Post’s all-county team consists of the county’s all-conference performers and state qualifiers. Every weight class is represented. There were 10 state qualifiers (records are noted) and three regional champions. Regional champs included East’s state-runner-up Tayron Frost and state champions Oren Bost and Jacob Cox. East’s Bost and South’s Cox are the Post’s co-wrestlers of the year (see separate stories). West Rowan’s Jonathan Brown, who led the Falcons to the regular-season championship in the North Piedmont Conference, is the Post’s Coach of the Year. Carson’s Raelie Hernandez competed in the NCHSAA’s state wrestling invitational for girls and also was named to the standard all-conference team.