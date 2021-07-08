APHIS grasshopper suppression program materializes

Planes in the Air: When asked the first of June what I thought the chances were of the APHIS grasshopper treatment program happening, my response was "10%." On Tuesday, June 22nd, I heard the first plane flying west of Biddle. The next day, I saw a plane returning to the airport at Broadus which I followed in to take a closer look. In speaking with Taelor Anderson and Hannah Lewis, our local Animal Plant Health Inspection Service, Plant Protection and Quarantine (APHIS) representatives, I learned that nearly 24,000 acres had been sprayed the first day, with wind shutting the pilots down in the afternoon; and a lack of fuel preventing an evening application.