Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

APHIS grasshopper suppression program materializes

By Mary Rumph
ekalakaeagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanes in the Air: When asked the first of June what I thought the chances were of the APHIS grasshopper treatment program happening, my response was "10%." On Tuesday, June 22nd, I heard the first plane flying west of Biddle. The next day, I saw a plane returning to the airport at Broadus which I followed in to take a closer look. In speaking with Taelor Anderson and Hannah Lewis, our local Animal Plant Health Inspection Service, Plant Protection and Quarantine (APHIS) representatives, I learned that nearly 24,000 acres had been sprayed the first day, with wind shutting the pilots down in the afternoon; and a lack of fuel preventing an evening application.

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Lewis
Person
Gary Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grasshoppers#Drought#Crop Dusters#Llc#The Extension Office#The Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Gis#The Xerces Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureWilliston Daily Herald

USDA to open CRP land for emergency grazing, haying

Following a push by Montana legislators, the United States Department of Agriculture has announced it will open Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land in Montana for emergency haying and grazing. “I am pleased to see the USDA listen to my request for this emergency assistance for our farmers and ranchers as...
Agricultureecowatch.com

Grasshopper Plague Is Latest Sign of Climate Crisis in U.S. West

The hot, dry weather baking the U.S. West is causing another problem for the beleaguered region: an overabundance of grasshoppers. The crop-devouring insects are native to the region, and normally their population is too small to cause alarm, The Guardian explained. But warmer, drier winters beginning in 2020 created the ideal conditions for more of them to survive to adulthood. Now, their population is swelling, and ranchers fear that they will gobble up the vegetation their cattle rely on for food, according to CNN.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

“Plagues” of Grasshoppers Hit Western US

Drought conditions in the western United States have created great conditions for grasshopper breeding and living. The hoards of grasshoppers are now devouring vegetation as their population numbers increase, CNN reported. Ranchers are worried land could be stripped bare. States like Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Wyoming, Montana and others are experiencing...
Agriculturenewscenter1.tv

Grasshopper increase in Midwest

RAPID CITY, S.D. — In areas of the Black Hills, you may have noticed an increase in a little pest called the grasshopper, and yes, it matters. The grasshopper is to the American West what the cicada is to the east. The increase in grasshoppers is the result of ideal conditions. A mild winter and dry hot summer have increased their survival rates.
AgricultureSlate

Grasshoppers Are Descending on the West in Swarms

If you’ve been disappointed by the recent absence of hordes of cicadas across the United States, don’t worry: Grasshoppers are here to plug that bug-shaped hole in your heart. They’re also here to eat huge swaths of cropland, denude trees and other plant life, and generally wreak havoc on the West and its agriculture.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Grasshopper invasion adding to plight of Utah farmers

The heat and drought are no doubt a headache for Utah farmers — and now an invasion of grasshoppers is adding to their plight. Some farmers in Box Elder County question whether there’s anything they can do to stop it. The invading grasshoppers are already adults, so they’re always on the move and hard to spray. Farmers say they’ll run out of water anyway.
Big Sandy, MTbigsandymountaineer.com

Grasshoppers are back this summer

Last week, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) completed their treatment of around 40,000 acres of rangeland southeast of Big Sandy. Their objective was to control grasshopper populations which are projected to reach critical levels in the coming weeks. The weather over the past few years has presented the perfect storm of conditions to produce massive rangeland grasshopper populations. This is particularly the case for the Big Sandy area, which has a high density grasshopper population.
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA program looks for conservation partners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest up to $17 million for conservation partners to help protect and restore critical wetlands on agricultural lands through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is prioritizing proposals that focus on assisting historically underserved producers conserving wetlands....
Agricultureppioneer.com

Dates given for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signups

Agricultural producers and landowners in South Dakota can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Grasslands signup starting now through Aug. 20. This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increased the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones. The […]
Animalsdakotafreepress.com

Drought >> Grasshoppers >> Pesticides >> More Trouble for Bees

With another hot dry spell hitting South Dakota, the drought map will likely only get redder. Last week’s map from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Drought Monitor showed the driest conditions persisting at the north and south portions of the Missouri River in South Dakota, with an arm of extreme drought reaching out from the River across Highway 34 east to Lake and Minnehaha counties:
Agriculturekrwg.org

Tell the Forest Service to Reduce Harmful Livestock Grazing in the Drought-stricken West

Commentary: Conservation and wildlife advocacy groups sent a letter today to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, requesting emergency direction to the U.S. Forest Service to immediately reduce commercial domestic livestock on national forest lands that are experiencing extreme and exceptional drought. The letter provided evidence of current grazing authorizations for full stocking rates of cattle and sheep even though nearly all of the western United States is experiencing an unprecedented drought that is expected to continue for years to come.
IndustryCapital Journal

SDSU offering pest field school online

The South Dakota State University Extension will kick off its 13th annual Integrated Pest Management Field School on Aug. 1. The virtual course, which will be available through Aug. 31, will cover multiple strategies for reducing input costs while maximizing yields for crops grown in South Dakota. “Traditionally, the field...
Agriculturephillipscountynews.com

Tester Announces Drought Assistance for Montana Farmers and Ranchers

Amid a historic drought gripping Montana, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today announced that impacted Montana farmers and ranchers will begin receiving financial and technical assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA also announced that, following a Tester push, emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres may be authorized to provide additional relief to producers.
AgricultureWFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture funds special crop projects

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced $460,000 of funding under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill for eight projects designed to increase market opportunities and competitiveness for Pennsylvania’s specialty crops. Specialty Crop Block Grants will fund projects aimed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of high priority...
IndustryLas Vegas Sun

A rancher’s perspective on the nominee for BLM director

The federal Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 245 million acres of land across the West and has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for over four years. Nevada is home to 48 million of those public land acres, which comprise nearly 63% of our state. Nevadans, many of whom are ranchers such as myself, live and work on these lands every day. We understand the importance of having a strong, effective director to lead the BLM because our livelihoods depend on it.
Manhattan, KSfortscott.biz

Deadline for Conservation Reserve Program July 23

Manhattan, Kansas July 19, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Kansas is reminding producers and landowners that the signup deadline for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) current general signup is fast approaching. Eligible producers must submit their offers by July 23, 2021. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA)...
AgricultureEffingham Daily News

USDA to provide pandemic assistance to livestock producers for animal losses

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in [recorded]...
Agricultureinvesting.com

From Anthrax to Grasshopper Plague, Heat in the West Takes Toll

(Bloomberg) -- Swarms of hungry grasshoppers are leaving little food behind for grazing cattle, shellfish are baking in coastal waters, baby birds are falling from trees and dormant anthrax is reawakening to threaten sheep. Such calamities are the result of a record heat wave and bone-dry conditions that gripped western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy