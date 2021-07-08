Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Cooking in the West

By Susan Metcalf
ekalakaeagle.com
 12 days ago

I absolutely love kitchen tips, and I try to pass them along without too much commentary, but sometimes I just can't resist sharing comments about the actual practicality of those tips. For example, Martha Stewart claims that if you have a headache, you should rub a cut lime on your forehead. That might work, but it is a bit messy when there is a large body of research that suggests that if you add salt and tequila to the cut lime and ingest it, all of your aches and even your worries will go away!

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Caffeine Withdrawal#Bacteria#B Vitamins#College Student#Food Drink#The New York Times#B2#B3#B5#B6#Folic Acid#Vitamin C#European#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
meigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
RecipesPosted by
Salon

How to cook a turkey perfectly

There are a thousand and one ways to cook a turkey. Just google "how to cook a turkey"; you'll find that some swear by a wet brine while others insist on a good dry brine. Here at Food52, 500°F is a favorite oven temperature for roast turkey (hi, Judy), though others vouch for a lower, steadier heat, closer to 350°F or 375°F. Regardless of how you choose to roast a turkey this Thanksgiving, Eric Kim is here to show you his favorite way to do it — from a home cook's perspective — and it's a lot simpler than you'd think.
Tupelo, MSPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

COOK OF THE WEEK: Cooking comes naturally to Tupelo transplant

TUPELO • Cooking is second nature to Dorian Oatis. He doesn’t have much use for cookbooks, and writing down recipes can be a challenge. “I come from a family of good cooks – my mother, grandmother, auntie and uncle – they’re the best cooks I’ve ever known,” said Oatis, 32. “They were all in the food industry, cooking and catering. Trying to steal their recipes was always fun.”
Food & Drinksashlandsource.com

Try a refreshing watermelon salad for your Fourth of July celebration

Is there anything better than a cold, juicy watermelon on a hot summer day? Family picnics and summer holidays evoke childhood memories of fun times eating watermelon and spitting out the seeds. Watermelon is refreshing, light and good for you. It provides a good amount of potassium and vitamin C,...
Recipescopykat.com

How to Cook a Brisket in the Oven

Trim excess fat off the brisket. Punch holes in both sides of the brisket with a fork. Sprinkle garlic salt, onion salt, and celery salt on both sides. Place the seasoned brisket in a shallow baking dish lined with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Pour liquid smoke over the meat. Wrap tightly...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

10 Ways To Cook Chicken

Baked, slow-cooked, grilled, roasted and more—you can't say chicken isn't versatile! Browse these many ways to cook chicken. Preheat the oven and grab your baking sheet (we recommend this brand), 13×9 pan or oven-safe skillet. The options for how to bake chicken are endless: chicken parm, stuffed chicken breasts, crispy drumsticks…the list goes on.
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

Cooking with Parker - Shark Bait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to share her Shark Bait recipe. 2 cups of melted white chocolate (divide evenly and add blue food coloring to one of the bowls) Blue food coloring. Shark gummies. 3/4 of a cup of red, white, and blue M&M’s.
Posted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A summer salad full of flavor, nutrients

Summer time = salad time and this Greek Potato Salad with lemon, mint and yogurt is a must try. It is light and full of nutrients to keep you feeling your best!. A light rendition of potato salad and a perfect pairing for grilled entrees such as chicken or fish. Bright herbs like mint and chives are mixed with white potatoes, cucumbers, lemon, and radishes for a delightful departure from the classic version we have all come to love.
Recipescarvemag.com

Cooking Keramas.

It was already a great morning at Keramas (see below), but as the tide started filling in, so did the swell. No mad edit, banging tunes, just threading kegs, Keramas. I could watch this all day long…
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Colorful Modern Cooking Pans

A contemporary kitchen is nothing without a signature modern cooking pan and Our Place is a brand that understands that. Retailing for $145 USD, the ‘Always Pan’ is a “do-it-all wonder” and that isn’t surprising as the piece is designated with the title of “cult-favorite” and “best-selling.”. The specially designed...
RecipesFulton Sun

Tips for messy cook

Dear Heloise: I’m a messy cook, and because I am, I usually lay two sheets of wax paper on my counter or a couple sheets of cling wrap before I start breaking eggs or dusting a pan with flour. This way, I can just fold up the paper or cling wrap and toss it in the trash. Less mess means a quicker cleanup. — Mary Ann D., New Iberia, Louisiana.
RecipesSun-Journal

Healthy cooking for the whole family

Quick, easy and delicious is what I want to eat on a hot summer night! Served over a little couscous, these kebabs fit the bill!. 16 large shrimp, shells and tails removed, deveined. 1 pound fat asparagus, woody ends snapped off, cut into 1½-inch lengths. Directions. 1. Whisk garlic, vinegar,...
Recipeseguidemagazine.com

Parks Cooking Classes are back!

Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the return of our cooking classes. Classes take place monthly, with the first-class back, “Market Fresh”, on July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center. Featuring the owner of Azalea Catering as our guest chef, Gina Sundeen will inspire...
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Hummus

A delicious cracker dip made from beans, hummus, can easily be customized for your next dinner of party. Mix and match the beans used to create designer hummus dishes that your friends will be envious of. INGREDIENTS. 1 1/2 cups garbanzo cooked beans, (or different bean combinations) 1/4 cup raw...
RecipesIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Cooks Corner

With the heat we've had and watering our garden, we've had some beautiful, tasty vegetables. I'm sure many of you have also. I'm not a fan of radishes, but I still enjoy growing them, cutting them up and sharing with others. But not all of them since my husband loves...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Three-in-One Cooking Appliances

The conceptual 'Decker' electric cooking appliance is an efficient kitchen countertop solution that would provide chefs with the ability to create premium recipes without the need for gas or charcoal. The grill is designed with Millennial and Gen Z chefs in mind who might have limited access to cooking on an outdoor grill, while providing them with additional functionalities to boot. The unit can thus be used for grilling as well as oven and stovetop cooking, which can be intuitively controlled via the physical interface or the accompanying smartphone app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy