"Making the leap" is a somewhat nebulous concept -- but there's no better time for nebulous concepts than mid-July. And just because it's tough to set concrete benchmarks by which to measure whether a player has graduated from mediocre to good -- or good to great -- that doesn't mean it's not worth examining who could make a significant improvement in the coming season. After all, an ability to develop talent internally can be as important to winning as drafting and signing well.