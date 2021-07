Former Arabian Holly Graham Watts, currently on the coaching staff at Western New Mexico University, is returning to hold a volleyball camp for 3rd through 12th graders at the DSAC July 22-24. The camp is $10.00 per hour per camper (make checks payable to Holly Watts). 3rd-6th graders attending all four hours is $40 per person, 6th-8th graders attending all five hours is $50 per person, and 9th-12th graders attending all nine hours is $90 per person. A pro-rated cost is available if a camper is only able to attend a portion of the clinic.