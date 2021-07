Public works crews are repairing a main break in the city's water system. This break and the repair will cause water pressure and supply issues for many parts of the city, including Squaw Creek, Ranch House Road, and Crown Road north of Ranch House. Ranch House Road between Squaw Creek and Crown Road will be closed to thru traffic until further notice. We ask that you do NO outside watering through at least Tuesday and also do not fill swimming pools. Crews are working to repair the break and restore service as quickly as they can.