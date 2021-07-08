Cancel
Society

A lot of Lovecs

By Mary Rumph
ekalakaeagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrangling up nearly 100 Lovecs and getting them to stand still long enough to take a picture is no easy task, as evidenced in the photo at left. The 2021 Emil and Eula Lovec Reunion took place July 1st through July 4th at Camp Needmore outside Ekalaka. Highlights of the reunion included live and silent auctions, a raffle, the family softball game, dancing, a cornhole tournament and a series of eight legged ski races. One ski race had to be re-ran after controversy at the finish line made it impossible for judge Sherry Farwell to determine a winner.

www.ekalakaeagle.com

