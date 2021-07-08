A lot of Lovecs
Wrangling up nearly 100 Lovecs and getting them to stand still long enough to take a picture is no easy task, as evidenced in the photo at left. The 2021 Emil and Eula Lovec Reunion took place July 1st through July 4th at Camp Needmore outside Ekalaka. Highlights of the reunion included live and silent auctions, a raffle, the family softball game, dancing, a cornhole tournament and a series of eight legged ski races. One ski race had to be re-ran after controversy at the finish line made it impossible for judge Sherry Farwell to determine a winner.www.ekalakaeagle.com
Comments / 0