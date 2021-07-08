Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Corner

By Susan Metcalf
ekalakaeagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sit here, memories come to mind. As a child, I have come to Ekalaka to visit many times. Each visit builds on a journey of the past to the present, for which I am grateful to know my father's path. As an adult, my Kalstrom cousins, the Waterlands,...

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Small Place#House#Michael Noelle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
South Carolina StateDigital Courier

Brighten the corner where you are...

Those words are from a little chorus we used to sing in Sunday school, but they also remind me of a significant personage in history, who only stood in the wings while another significant personage in history stood in the limelight. Allow me to elaborate. In a book in my...
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Mason County, TXHill Country Passport

Mason County Science Corner

A recent comprehensive study of North American bird populations found a drop of nearly 3 billion U.S. and Canadian birds over the past 50 years. That represents a 30% decline in our native bird populations. The drop in birds that live and breed in grasslands has been even greater, with a decline in populations of more than half.
Environmentekalakaeagle.com

Cooking in the West

It is a tough year in Montana with drought, grasshoppers, and now wildfires. As I write this, our Musselshell Ranch is under evacuation order from the Peterson Fire. We are praying that our place will be spared while knowing that our neighbors to the north are losing almost all of their pasture as the fire explodes, and we can only pray for their livestock, their structures, and the fire fighters. All we can really do is wait to see which way the wind blows the fire.
Theater & Danceekalakaeagle.com

Fair planning continues

Plans for the Days of ‘85 are continuing as the event draws nearer. The annual fair and rodeo is slated for August 12th through August 15th this year. On Thursday, sheep dog trials will be taking place at Ekalaka Track and Arena. On Friday at noon the pet parade will...
Yogaekalakaeagle.com

9th Annual Dino Shindig next weekend

The 9th Annual Dino Shindig is set to take place next weekend in Ekalaka. Visitors will be in town from all over the world to hear lectures from leading paleontologists, partake in kids activities and dance the night away. On Thursday, July 22 the museum is hosting yoga, beginning at...
Religionekalakaeagle.com

Conversations with God

You know, Lord, life isn’t all sunshine and laughter – our seas are not always calm but You know all about it, Lord, for You created us. We’re clay vessels. We tend to wear out and get ill, both mentally and physically. Sometimes medicines help and sometimes, it seems to us, that the side effects are worse than whatever it is we have.
Recipesharlanenterprise.net

KITCHEN CORNER: Blackstone Fajitas

One thing I think we can all agree on is that 2021 is the year of the Blackstone Griddle. It seems like every day I get on my social media, someone is posting a meal they have cooked on the Blackstone. So, I thought I should share a recipe with you all to be on trend.
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Andrew Hamilton sets fastest known time climbing Colorado’s Centennials

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Endurance athlete Andrew Hamilton climbed all of Colorado’s 100 highest-ranked peaks in 22 days, 16 hours and 54 minutes. Hamilton climbed an additional three peaks (the Trinity Peaks) for good measure, anticipating the continued closure of the Decalibron 14ers. This is the fastest...
Sutherlin, ORNRToday.com

Chamber Corner: Sutherlin

Get your calendar out now because you won’t want to miss any one of these great events happening this summer in Sutherlin! It is so exciting to be coming out of the COVID-19 restrictions and to be able to gather safely to celebrate with neighbors and community members once again.
Inverness, FLCitrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER: JULY FOURTH

• It’s Fourth of July today (Sunday, July 4) and, Chronicle, I want you to know that you made my day. Page A13 of today’s paper is a full-page picture of the United States flag. Love you guys at the Chronicle. • I’ve noticed in today’s paper, July Fourth, that...
Leominster, MAleominsterchamp.com

SENIOR CORNER

“The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” — Wallace Stevens. The summer season often brings lots of sunshine, but it can also bring dangerously high temperatures and extreme weather. Older adults are more prone to heat stress, so they should be exceedingly careful with activities. This summer, find activities that keep aging adults cool, yet also on-the-move engaged. If you do decide to venture out, be sure to bring water so you can stay hydrated. This is important not only for seniors, but for young people as well. On those hot, hazy and humid days it might be better to stay in the air conditioning; otherwise, enjoy the summer weather safely!
Van Wert County, OHTimes-Bulletin

Pet Corner

VAN WERT — Your local Van Wert County Humane Society has many adoptable animals ready for their forever home! Stop in for a visit at 309 Bonnewitz Ave. or call 419-238-5088 for more information. Adoption fee for a dog is $150 and includes current shots, spay/neuter and a negative heart worm test. Adoption fee for a kitty is $75 and includes current shots, spay/neuter and negative FiV/FeLV test. Save a life — adopt, don’t shop!

Comments / 0

Community Policy