The Corner

“The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” — Wallace Stevens. The summer season often brings lots of sunshine, but it can also bring dangerously high temperatures and extreme weather. Older adults are more prone to heat stress, so they should be exceedingly careful with activities. This summer, find activities that keep aging adults cool, yet also on-the-move engaged. If you do decide to venture out, be sure to bring water so you can stay hydrated. This is important not only for seniors, but for young people as well. On those hot, hazy and humid days it might be better to stay in the air conditioning; otherwise, enjoy the summer weather safely!
Comments / 0