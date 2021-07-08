MBA Student Donates Hair, Raises Funds for Kids with Hair Loss

Dhillon Barbetti recalls walking past the closed barber shops during the lockdown and remarking to a friend that he wanted to use the time to grow his hair out. He had let his hair grow once before to donate to those in need, but this time he wanted to take his effort’s a step further by raising money for a good cause. “I feel very lucky in my life. During COVID a lot of people’s lives changed and nothing crazy happened to me. I wanted to give a gift of giving,” said Barbetti, a graduate student in the MBA program and a catcher on the CU men’s baseball team.