Tracy Lawrence's 1996 single "Time Marches On" is a classic tune that portrays the impermanence of life by singing about one family in different life phases. In the first verse, the daughter is an infant in her "baby bed," the son is a little boy, the mother is learning to sew and the dad is drinking a beer and listening to the radio. The song doesn't just mark the happy times in the family's life, however. In the second verse, the children are now teenagers and the father is cheating on the mother, who is now depressed.