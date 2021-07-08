UWG Foundation welcomes new trustee, honors another with emeritus status
The University of West Georgia Foundation announced today the addition of one new member to its board of trustees and one trustee emeritus. Joining the board is Brian Dill, while K. Alex Roush gained emeritus status. Ann Newman, a commercial banker and senior vice president for Wells Fargo, will serve as chair. Other leaders on the board include Gary Kinard, chief financial officer for Southeastrans, as vice president; David Edwards, executive vice president for United Bank, as treasurer; and Tim Martin, CEO of Carroll EMC, as secretary.thecitymenus.com
