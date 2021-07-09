The Great WoMag Disco Challenge!

You might not know the name John Morales, but if you’ve been anywhere near a dance floor since the early ‘80s, you will certainly have been affected by his brilliance in the studio. Both on his own as well as with his production partner Sergio Munzibai under the name M+M, the New York artist has created mixes for everyone from cult disco acts like The Fantastic Aleems and Class Action to pop acts such as The Thompson Twins and even The Rolling Stones. He gained the admiration of lions in the field like Patrick Adams, who once said, “John Morales was one of the early pioneers who loved music, understood his craft and had respect for the creative work from which his mixes were derived.”