Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marriott-slaterville, UT

Bicyclist dies after collision with semi-truck trailer in Marriott-Slaterville

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist has died after a collision with a semi-truck trailer in Marriott-Slaterville. “This morning just prior to 8:30 a semi-truck with a trailer was stopped on 400 North preparing to turn right on SR-126 to go south in Marriott-Slaterville,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “A bicyclist approached the intersection on the right side of the truck.”

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Marriott-slaterville, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident#Gephardt Daily#Utah Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy