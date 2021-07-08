Bicyclist dies after collision with semi-truck trailer in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist has died after a collision with a semi-truck trailer in Marriott-Slaterville. “This morning just prior to 8:30 a semi-truck with a trailer was stopped on 400 North preparing to turn right on SR-126 to go south in Marriott-Slaterville,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. “A bicyclist approached the intersection on the right side of the truck.”