Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight hit the streets of Boston to film ‘Ray Donovan’ movie

By Kevin Slane
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 12 days ago

The veteran actors filmed scenes for the Showtime film at South Station and in South Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv2qB_0arRYO6R00
Liev Schreiber poses with a fan in Boston during filming for the "Ray Donovan" movie. Michael Spicher/Twitter

Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) and Jon Voight (“Midnight Cowboy”) were spotted in Boston this week as they filmed scenes for Showtime’s upcoming “Ray Donovan” movie.

On Wednesday, Schreiber and Voight filmed scenes for the film sequel to the long-running Showtime series outside South Station, and the pair were spotted filming in South Boston on Thursday.

The duo’s time in Boston will be short: According to a source familiar with the production, “Ray Donovan” is only filming in Boston briefly before returning to New York, where primary production has been underway since May.

In the film, Schreiber will reprise his role as Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” who arranges illicit activities for his high-profile clients, while Voight returns as his menacing father, Mickey Donovan.

First announced back in February, the “Ray Donovan” movie picks up where the show left off after its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, with Mickey on the run and Ray “determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage,” according to a synopsis provided by Showtime. The film will also feature scenes that provide context to Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years before the events of the series.

“Ray Donovan” is the fourth Showtime project to film in Massachusetts in recent years. The cable network’s revival of “Dexter” has been filming in Central Massachusetts since January, and is expected to wrap up this month. Showtime also filmed scenes for the now-canceled Boston-set show “SMILF” in 2018 and the Boston-set crime drama “City on a Hill” — which was renewed for a third season earlier this year — in 2019 and 2020.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
South Boston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Liev Schreiber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Aesthetics Research Lab#Southie#Smilf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ray Donovan’ Casts Chris Gray As Young Ray In Follow-Up Movie; Saad Siddiqui Joins ‘From Scratch’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Gray (The Society) is set to play young Ray in Showtime’s follow-up feature-length movie Ray Donovan. The film picks up where Season 7 of the popular series left off following its surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. Gray plays the younger version of Schreiber’s Ray Donovan. Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis. The film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro. Gray was recently seen in a recurring role in The Society and in the feature Almost Love. He’s repped by Sweet 180 and CESD.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Actor Liev Schreiber spotted filming movie outside South Station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Liev Schreiber was spotted filming a movie outside South Station in Boston on Wednesday. The movie is based on his Showtime series “Ray Donovan.”. Schreiber also posted on Instagram a picture of a South Boston traffic sign, writing, “Took us 8 years but we’re here! So happy that we get to finish where it all started. Big up to Boston!!!”
MLBThe Drum

Mattress Firm & Liev Schreiber urge Americans to put ‘junk sleep’ to bed

The classic mattress retailer has enlisted Ray Donovan actor Liev Schreiber and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas in a new national ad campaign urging Americans to ditch their poor sleeping habits. Mattress Firm, the retailer that has been promising Americans a better night’s sleep for 90 years, today debuted a new...
Sun-Journal

Hitting golf balls with John Voight

BETHEL — As local Phil Rolfe headed toward the Bethel Inn Pro Shop last Tuesday he noticed a couple getting their picture taken with someone. As he moved closer he realized that someone was actor Jon Voight. “Man I know who that is, that’s Jon Voight from the movie Deliverance,”...
Popculture

Big Update on Jon Bernthal's Next Movie

Former The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal has several projects in the pipeline, including Small Engine Repair. The already completed film, based on the critically-acclaimed stage play by John Pollono, now has a distributor and could hit theaters in time for awards season. Bernthal starred in the original Los Angeles production of the play in 2011, while still starring on The Walking Dead.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Kathleen Turner to star in Richard Nixon HBO series

Kathleen Turner on her new HBO series “The White House Plumbers”:. “It’s Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who also co-produced it. It’s about Nixon. My character’s Dita Beard, the woman who was exposed for bribing and which started it all. We filmed through grass and trees because we worked upstate. An empty hospital became our office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy