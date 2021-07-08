Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight hit the streets of Boston to film ‘Ray Donovan’ movie

The veteran actors filmed scenes for the Showtime film at South Station and in South Boston.

Liev Schreiber poses with a fan in Boston during filming for the "Ray Donovan" movie. Michael Spicher/Twitter

Liev Schreiber (“Spotlight”) and Jon Voight (“Midnight Cowboy”) were spotted in Boston this week as they filmed scenes for Showtime’s upcoming “Ray Donovan” movie.

On Wednesday, Schreiber and Voight filmed scenes for the film sequel to the long-running Showtime series outside South Station, and the pair were spotted filming in South Boston on Thursday.

The duo’s time in Boston will be short: According to a source familiar with the production, “Ray Donovan” is only filming in Boston briefly before returning to New York, where primary production has been underway since May.

In the film, Schreiber will reprise his role as Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” who arranges illicit activities for his high-profile clients, while Voight returns as his menacing father, Mickey Donovan.

First announced back in February, the “Ray Donovan” movie picks up where the show left off after its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, with Mickey on the run and Ray “determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage,” according to a synopsis provided by Showtime. The film will also feature scenes that provide context to Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years before the events of the series.

“Ray Donovan” is the fourth Showtime project to film in Massachusetts in recent years. The cable network’s revival of “Dexter” has been filming in Central Massachusetts since January, and is expected to wrap up this month. Showtime also filmed scenes for the now-canceled Boston-set show “SMILF” in 2018 and the Boston-set crime drama “City on a Hill” — which was renewed for a third season earlier this year — in 2019 and 2020.