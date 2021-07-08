Cancel
Education

Group warns of ‘non-violent ideological war’ in classrooms

By Greg Bishop
tribuneledgernews.com
 13 days ago

(The Center Square) – A group in Illinois is looking for chapters across the state to help keep tabs on teaching plans they say are dividing children. A parent in Naperville, Shannon Adcock, said she became aware of “culturally responsive teaching” when she was unsuccessful in running for the school board. She said the more she learned about it, the more she felt it was regressive and divisive by teaching children race or gender directly impacts outcomes.

