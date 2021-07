Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: if you're thinking about picking up the latest Nintendo console, it's a decision that might be difficult at first, but we're here to help. When it comes to convenience, the Nintendo Switch is a hard console to beat. Since its release in 2017, the console has been a hit for Nintendo, appealing to players the world over due to its ability to offer at-home and on-the-go gaming as well as a fantastic library of games.