Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Meet Gregory Mecher, Jen Psaki's Husband

By Sophie McEvoy
Posted by 
The List
The List
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jen Psaki has become a welcome face in the Briefing Room since becoming the White House Press Secretary. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Psaki is the eldest of three daughters to retired real estate developer James R. Psaki and psychotherapist Eileen Dolan Medvey (via Greenwich Time). After graduating from Greenwich High in 1996, Psaki went on to study English and sociology at the College of William & Mary in Virginia before starting her career in politics in campaign communications for the Democrats.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
Stamford, CT
Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Stamford, CT
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Stamford, CT
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Stamford, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John Kerry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Kennedy Iii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#American#Sun#Washington Post#Blackberry#Popsugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy