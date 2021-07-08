Meet Gregory Mecher, Jen Psaki's Husband

Jen Psaki has become a welcome face in the Briefing Room since becoming the White House Press Secretary. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Psaki is the eldest of three daughters to retired real estate developer James R. Psaki and psychotherapist Eileen Dolan Medvey (via Greenwich Time). After graduating from Greenwich High in 1996, Psaki went on to study English and sociology at the College of William & Mary in Virginia before starting her career in politics in campaign communications for the Democrats.