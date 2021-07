Alex McPherson, the country's top-ranked placekicker in the class of 2022, committed to Auburn on Tuesday. "I would like to thank Coach (Bryan) Harsin, Coach (Bert) Watts, and Coach (Tanner) Tallan and the rest of the staff at Auburn for recruiting me as a player but also as a person," McPherson, a three-star recruit from Fort Payne, wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Auburn University!"