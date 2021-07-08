Minor Renovations for KFC in Carrollton

We were recently informed by some of our City Menus tipsters that the KFC in Carrollton at 575 Bankhead Highway appeared to be undergoing some sort of renovations. We spoke with a manager there who informed us the renovations were only minor and have already been completed. Most of the renovations were repairs and treatments to the walls and other aesthetics of the lobby. While their indoor dining was closed for the duration of the project, about four-to-five days, it is now open again and ready for patrons to once again sit down to eat.