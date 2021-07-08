Cancel
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Reports One New COVID-19 Case on Thursday

chautauquatoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday, which brings the county's total case number to 5,730 since the start of the pandemic. The latest case is located in the northwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the number of county residents in quarantine (16) doubled from Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations (4) and active cases (5) remain unchanged, and the county's seven-day average infection rate (0.4%) decreased. Of the county's 5,730 total cases, 5,617 have recovered and 108 have died. As of Thursday, 160,860 tests have been administered, and there have been 155,130 negative test results.

chautauquatoday.com

