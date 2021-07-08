Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Wolf Grey”

With the upcoming “DIY” set of Retros made exclusively for kids, Jordan Brand is looking to encourage participation and creativity within the younger community of Jordan fans. As we recently saw with the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which featured a color-less upper with a mosaic of illustrations similar to a coloring-book, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 also boasts a similar approach, allowing the wearer to color in the upper as they please. However, these patterns only exist in the mid-foot window, removing the netting for easier access with coloring tools. That doesn’t mean you can’t flex your artistic muscles with the rest of the upper; in fact, the all-white exterior lends to an endless amount of possibilities. Furthermore, speckling prints appear on the midsole for a bit of that heritage aspectof the AJ4, while a bright volt is seen only on the insoles.