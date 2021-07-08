UK amber list questions answered – from travel passports to being vaccinated abroad

BRITS who have been fully vaccinated can now travel to amber list destinations without having to quarantine on their return.

However, many are still confused about the new rules in place from July 19. From travel destinations to children’s quarantine and vaccine passports, we answer some of the most asked questions.

Q: WHO can get a vaccine travel passport?

A: Any Brit based in England can get one using their NHS App, or get a letter by calling 119. The pass will be valid two weeks after the second jab.

Q: WHEN will this come into force?

A: On Freedom Day — set for July 19.

Q: CHILDREN cannot get vaccinated, so will they still have to quarantine?

A: No. Those under the age of 18 will not have to quarantine, even if travelling alone.

Children aged four and under will not have to be tested, while kids aged five to ten will only need to do a day two PCR test. But 11 to 18-year-olds will need to take both a pre-departure and a day two PCR.

Q: WHERE will I be able to go?

A: Any amber list country, which currently includes France, Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Bulgaria and Germany.

Q: CAN I go wherever I want?

A: No. Some countries still ban Brits, or require testing and isolation to enter. Each country has its own rules, and you should check the details before you travel.

However, with Britain relaxing rules, destinations that rely on tourism are expected to drop the regulations to attract as many Covid- weary Brits as possible.

Q: I LIVE abroad and had my jabs there, will I still need to quarantine?

A: Expats and foreign tourists will still have to quarantine as the vaccine passport is only valid for jabs given on the NHS.