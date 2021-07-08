Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK amber list questions answered – from travel passports to being vaccinated abroad

By Sun Reporter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0arRWomn00

BRITS who have been fully vaccinated can now travel to amber list destinations without having to quarantine on their return.

However, many are still confused about the new rules in place from July 19. From travel destinations to children’s quarantine and vaccine passports, we answer some of the most asked questions.

🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgPyY_0arRWomn00
Double-jabbed Brits can now travel to Amber list countries and avoid the 10-day isolation on return
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yO2cW_0arRWomn00
From travel destinations to children’s quarantine and vaccine passports, we answer some of the most asked questions

Q: WHO can get a vaccine travel passport?

A: Any Brit based in England can get one using their NHS App, or get a letter by calling 119. The pass will be valid two weeks after the second jab.

Q: WHEN will this come into force?

A: On Freedom Day — set for July 19.

Q: CHILDREN cannot get vaccinated, so will they still have to quarantine?

A: No. Those under the age of 18 will not have to quarantine, even if travelling alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLv5s_0arRWomn00
The vaccine passport, available on your NHS App, will be valid two weeks after your second jab

Children aged four and under will not have to be tested, while kids aged five to ten will only need to do a day two PCR test. But 11 to 18-year-olds will need to take both a pre-departure and a day two PCR.

Q: WHERE will I be able to go?

A: Any amber list country, which currently includes France, Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Bulgaria and Germany.

Q: CAN I go wherever I want?

A: No. Some countries still ban Brits, or require testing and isolation to enter. Each country has its own rules, and you should check the details before you travel.

However, with Britain relaxing rules, destinations that rely on tourism are expected to drop the regulations to attract as many Covid- weary Brits as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271oV7_0arRWomn00
If you have had your jabs abroad, you will still have to quarantine in the UK

Most read in News Travel

Q: I LIVE abroad and had my jabs there, will I still need to quarantine?

A: Expats and foreign tourists will still have to quarantine as the vaccine passport is only valid for jabs given on the NHS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZMw6_0arRWomn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQhPg_0arRWomn00

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
23K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Passport#France#Uk#Brits#Nhs App#Pcr#Brits#Covid#News Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news - live: Holidays to amber countries back on as UK quarantine set to lift from 19 July

Fully jabbed Britons are set to avoid quarantine from amber countries from as early as 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.The prime minister confirmed in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.Ministers are due to meet tomorrow to sign off...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

NEWS: No More Quarantine For Vaccinated UK Residents Returning From Amber List Countries

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Public HealthTelegraph

Vaccinated travellers still face costly Covid tests on return from amber list countries after July 19

Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will have to pay for Covid tests on their return from amber list countries, Grant Shapps is set to announce on Thursday. The Transport Secretary is expected to say that quarantine for double-jabbed Britons coming from amber countries will end from as early as July 19 but will warn holidaymakers that they will be required to take a PCR test on day two of their return.
TravelTelegraph

The hidden perils of 'amber list' travel

British holidaymakers who have received both vaccination doses will be exempt from the existing 10-day quarantine restrictions for amber list countries this summer. This is the plan of the UK Government to ease restrictions on overseas travel from the end of July. It could see millions able to visit vast...
LifestyleTelegraph

Where can I go on holiday? Latest advice on travelling abroad and in the UK

The Government has confirmed that fully vaccinated Britons will be able to visit both green and amber-listed countries without the need to quarantine on return from July 19. Non-vaccinated travellers, or those who have had just one dose, will still need to quarantine for up to 10 days on returning from an amber country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy