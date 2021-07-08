Cancel
JLE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL DISPATCH WITHIN THE COMPANY'S PROPRIETARY DriverOS™ TECHNOLOGY

 14 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PA, JULY 6, 2021: JLE Industries, one of the fastest-growing Flatbed freight solutions providers in North America, announced it has completed the integration of proprietary, digital dispatch and intelligent load-planning capabilities with its core DriverOS™ technology suite. An enterprise-grade dispatch collaboration and workflow management platform, DriverOS™ will now include the first internally managed, customer-direct, freight marketplace within the highly complex North American Flatbed industry.

