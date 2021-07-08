Madison County Coroner Identifies Man Who Died In Structure Fire In 800 Block Of Arch Street
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an Alton man that tragically lost his life following a structure fire that occurred in an apartment/garage in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton. The victim was identified as: John P. Weber 40 yoa White/Male – DOB: 05/23/1981 Alton, Illinois The Madison County Coroner's Office said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday to aid in determining the cause and manner of death as well as establishing a positive identification. Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
