Madison County, IL

Madison County Coroner Identifies Man Who Died In Structure Fire In 800 Block Of Arch Street

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 12 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified an Alton man that tragically lost his life following a structure fire that occurred in an apartment/garage in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton. The victim was identified as: John P. Weber 40 yoa White/Male – DOB: 05/23/1981 Alton, Illinois The Madison County Coroner's Office said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday to aid in determining the cause and manner of death as well as establishing a positive identification. Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

