Creators
Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

By F Diaz
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pe0X_0arRWBYa00

Tyson Foods recalled approximately 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The list of recalled products can be found on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

Products affected by the recall have establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped nationwide and if you find any of these products in your freezer, you should throw them out.

On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis which was linked to the precooked chicken products produced by Tyson Foods. The investigation found three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis is most likely to make pregnant women and their newborns, senior and people with weakened immune systems sick. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms but can vary from person to person. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract and in pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time.

Comments / 0

