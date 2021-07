What do you love about being on the mound? “The thing I probably love the most about being on the mound is the pressure. All of the eyes are on you and you have to perform. I love the fact that people are relying on me and that it is up to me to dictate how the game turns out. I have a responsibility and my teammates and the fans hold me to it and it makes it that much better when I can hold up my end of the deal.”