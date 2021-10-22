Things to do in the Bay Area: Alameda County Fair, Walk to End Alzheimer's

The state of the pandemic is always changing-but one thing is certain. There are still plenty of safe and fun activities that you and your family can do to create a "better weekend." ABC7's Jobina Fortson has a list of events happening where you live.

Join ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon , or you can walk on your own at home. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending the disease. The event is raising awareness and funds for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer's and all other forms of dementia.

Pleasanton

10/22/2021

Forget pumpkin spice lattes, this fall the smell of corn dogs is what's filling the air as the Alameda County Fair returns to Pleasanton October 22 -31. The 2021 theme "Come Together" celebrates the revival of the Fair and the community reuniting safely after nearly a year and a half of COVID-19 related closures.

Mountain View

10/23/2021

With Willie Nelson and the Avett Brothers.

Napa

10/23/2021

Death Cab for Cutie will perform at the Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021! Illuminati hotties will open the show.

Alameda

10/22/2021

Your behind-the-scenes tour includes areas aboard the USS Hornet that have not yet been opened to the public, virtually untouched since the ship's decommissioning over forty years ago, as well as other eerie spaces that have been reported to host unseen visitors.

San Francisco

10/22/2021

Join PROUD STUTTER Podcast co-hosts and creators Maya and Cynthia to celebrate verbal diversity on International Stuttering Awareness Day. This event celebrates all forms of diversity. We can't wait to drink, eat and be merry with you!

Sausolito

10/23/2021

Celebrate the spooky season at the Bay Area Discovery Museum! Goblin Jamboree returns for a week-long celebration packed with Halloween themed programs and frightful delights. Capacity is limited for these special themed days.

South San Francisco

10/23/2021

Time to get into the Halloween spirit with this fun event for all community members to enjoy! Join fellow community members for a fun Halloween event. The afternoon will be filled with activities for all ages including a pumpkin patch, games, Zombie Zone, and much more!

San Francisco

10/24/2021

High kick your Halloween into high gear with Ducal Council's newly-crowned Grand Duchess, Bobby Friday & Friends for a wildly fun & fantastic spook-tactular Halloween-themed show. Channel your favorite Queen and get the royal treatment at The Vault Garden this spooky season. Tickets are $69 and include a 3-course brunch including sweets, savory and everything in between.

San Francisco

10/22/2021

Do you want to win a gift card to any Embarcadero Center retailer of your choice? Enter the Embarcadero Center Photo Contest to win! Enter to win by locating murals throughout the center and taking a photo of yourself. Full rules at the website.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

Ocean Avenue's community leaders are back to do what they do best -- put on another spectacular Halloween block party! OMI Cultural Participation Project joins together with SF African American Early Childhood Educators, Ocean Incubators, Ingleside Merchants Association and OMI Community Collaborative to throw the annual "Halloween Block Party" on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 starting at noon. Trick or treat yourself to the free event, open to the public. All community members are invited to mingle, play games and show off their scariest looks on Faxon Avenue, while enjoying some music from the DJ.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

The Selfie Market presents Masquerade is a music themed costume event. Dress like your favorite pop-star, hip-hop artist, rocker, hippie, studio54 or maybe best music era. Live DJ spinning, special effects through the space. Capture your best moments in over 30 installations themed all about music.

San Francisco

10/22/2021

Starting at High Horse in the Jackson Square Historic District, we'll spend an evening in the very oldest parts of the City. Learn the history and lore of the Barbary Coast, North Beach, and Chinatown. We'll hear about a miner who solved his own murder, star crossed lovers of the Gold Rush Days, and SF's long standing reputation as a place of pleasure and vice. Max 15 people.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

FREE EVENT! HVAW and SFWalkies are organizing a Doggie Costume Parade! More details to follow from our cohosts, SFWalkies! From 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, October 23. Bring your hat in their best costume or come look through our box of potassium's or buy a costume from one of our sponsors.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

Leap Arts in Education is back at Ocean Beach to host the largest sandcastle contest in Northern California; featuring team competition, food trucks, and music all day. The 2021 theme is "Onward & Upward!" and the public is invited to join in the fun and experience the construction of dozens of jaw-dropping, supersized sand sculptures.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

The Hunters Point Shipyard Artists offer the public an opportunity to explore this singular creative community in one fell swoop this fall during its Shipyard Open Studios, connecting with over one hundred art makers in their spaces and supporting them directly with purchases of their work. Open Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 from 11am-6pm, this is a rare chance for visitors to visit the Shipyard, which is only open to the public twice a year for artist events. The public is invited to drop in anytime over the weekend free of charge to enjoy this lively gathering of artists in their studios, located within six adjacent Shipyard buildings. Local food vendors and musical entertainment are planned as well. Parking is plentiful.

Alameda

10/22/2021

Join us for an Almanac Backyard Hootenanny! We've got pumpkins and hay bales galore for a picture-perfect photo-op, food specials including kettle corn and pumpkin ice cream, beer specials, cider, and bluegrass bands rocking all 3 days!

San Francisco

10/22/2021

Soul/Jazz Friday - R&B and Soul with Cornell "CC" Carter and CJ Washington opening

Vallejo

10/22/2021

Are you prepared for the Zombie Scourge? Enter at your own risk! Participants will be led through our Zombie Apocalypse where our world has been overrun by the undead. But not to worry. Tourists to our Zombie Experience will be socially distanced from the biting Zombies as long as they stay on the lighted path and listen to their guide.

South San Francisco

10/22/2021

Red Bull Short Circuit is a brand new high-octane, heart-pounding, limit-testing fixed gear elimination race on an indoor go-kart track. 144 lucky riders will enter the arena, battling their way through qualifying, semi-final, and final rounds, but only one rider will emerge victorious. Success in an elimination race - where the last rider to cross the line every lap is eliminated - requires more than just pure strength: lightning-quick reflexes and split-second decision-making could mean the difference between winning and losing. Free to watch!

San Francisco

10/23/2021

Celebrate the fall season with your family and friends! Come to Alemany Farm for food and autumn-themed activities including: live music, winter crop plant sale, make-your-own-salt scrubs, veggie pickling, garlic planting, farm tours, beekeeping showcase, and more!

San Francisco

10/23/2021

The Museum of the African Diaspora reopens for the first time since the start of the pandemic this October and is celebrating with a free admission Community Day on Saturday, October 23! With renovations complete to the Museum's lobby, theater, and gallery spaces, the highly anticipated reopening features a line-up of original exhibitions including first-time solo museum exhibitions of work by two of Africa's most important contemporary artists working on the international stage today-Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo and Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based artist Billie Zangewa. In addition, there will be a site-specific installation by San Francisco-based artist Sam Vernon in the newly redesigned lobby; the work of San Francisco multimedia artist Sydney Cain as part of the Museum's Emerging Artist Program; and a presentation of short films by contemporary African artists curated by Leila Weefur in the newly upgraded theater.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

Come join in the fun of a Renaissance Faire inspired event held outdoors in the beautiful City of San Francisco. Spend an afternoon hearing great madrigals, engaging with our singers and players, and enjoy entertainment the whole family can enjoy. This is a first for SFRV as we engage our patrons, fans, and newcomers in this jovial afternoon. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Renaissance attire and to fully participate in the exhilarating afternoon perfect for fans of all ages. Bring your own picnic blankets or lawn chairs and take in beautiful music with some of San Francisco's most captivating views!

San Francisco

10/24/2021

The San Francisco Civic Music Association presents our first FREE concert of the 2021-2022 season. Performances include Beethoven's "Dankgesang" from Op. 132 String Quartet, Mendelssohn's String Symphony No. 8 in D.

San Francisco

10/22/2021

Enjoy Lakehouse Jazz, a unique and intimate concert experience in the iconic Golden Gate Park at a hidden and iconic boathouse. As Karl the Fog moves over the lake and covers a slew of colorful boats, we'll sit inside our intimate and improvised concert venue where the music of the best musicians in the Bay Area and a glass of beer or wine will be the perfect way to unwind your week. By attending this event not only you'll listen and learn jazz from some of the best musicians in The Bay Area but also, you'll be actively supporting the local art scene and its musicians.

San Francisco

10/23/2021

Bring the family, your friends, your neighbors or just yourself for an immersive art experience with leading street artists. Watch the artists painting live or participate and learn the art of mural painting and together transform an outdoor wall at Pier 70 into an explosion of colors and creativity. Talking Walls orchestrates the day of spray, play and learning - paint with muralists and unleash your creative side. Enjoy food from La Cocina's Kayma Algerian Eatery. The workshop fee covers the cost for materials to paint with Talking Walls artists.