Things to do in the Bay: Apple picking, free national parks

The state of the pandemic is always changing-but one thing is certain. There are still plenty of safe and fun activities that you and your family can do to create a "better weekend." ABC7's Jobina Fortson has a list of events happening where you live.

Call it basic if you want, but over here we believe apple picking is fall fresh, friends! And the season is here! There are few U-pick farms around the Bay Area. Apple-A-Day Ratzlaff Ranch in Sebastopol is open. Pack a picnic and head to a local family-run farm focused on apples and a good time.

Saturday is National Public Lands Day, so the National Parks Service is offering free admission! Participating parks in our area include Muir Woods National Monument, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, and if you want to drive a little further out, you can get into Yosemite National Park for free too. (Be sure to check if reservations are required!)

Olympic champion Simone Biles will be in San Jose this weekend for her Gold Over America Tour ! Tickets are still available to see the show described as a celebration of powerful female athletes representing women's gymnastics - with the hope of inspiring the next generation of athletes.

San Francisco

9/24/2021

Featuring an epic, gripping score by acclaimed film composer James Horner, director Ron Howard's Academy Award-winning drama (Best Sound, Best Film Editing) recounts the harrowing true story of the aborted Apollo 13 lunar mission and NASA's effort to return the jeopardized astronauts (Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton) to Earth safely.

Napa

9/24/2021

John Fogerty is a true American treasure. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock 'n' roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Enjoy the show in Oxbow Commons, a Napa City park nestled up against the backdrop of the Napa River, with scenic views of the rolling hills and vineyards. Oxbow Commons provides concert-goers grass fields, paved walkways, and great views. The venue is steps away from the world-renowned Oxbow Public Market and numerous top-rated restaurants and hotels. Guests can sit back and enjoy the concert or walk around taking in the region's craft beers and spirits, local Napa Valley wines, tasty food, art by world-renown artist Gordon Huether, and sponsorship activations.

Oakland

9/24/2021

Friday, September 24 vs. Houston Astros: Fireworks. Don't miss out on the LAST Fireworks Show of the season coming up. Following the game, fans will be invited to sit on the outfield grass to enjoy the dazzling sky high show.

Monterey

9/24/2021

The 64th Monterey Jazz Festival features a multiple GRAMMY-Award winning lineup including Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Ledisi, Christian Sands Group, Kandace Springs, Las Cafeteras, Miho Hazama and m_unit, the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra directed by Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Giveton Gelin, Mimi Fox Organ Trio and the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo directed by Katie Thiroux. Sold out -- tickets will not be sold at the door.

Alameda

9/24/2021

The best tiki bar in the Bay Area celebrates its 15th annual Parking Lot sale, which vendors with amazing vintage and tiki-inspired clothes, barware, decor, jewelry, and other memorabilia! The indoor and outdoor bars will be open with delicious libations, the Satay By The Bay food truck, and DJs spinning classic tiki tunes.

Napa

9/25/2021

Now in the sixth decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business and music. Herbie Hancock has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960's. As a member of the Miles Davis Quintet that pioneered a groundbreaking sound in jazz, he also developed new approaches on his own recordings, followed by his work in the 70s - with record-breaking albums such as "Headhunters" - that combined electric jazz with funk and rock in an innovative style that continues to influence contemporary music. "Rockit" and "Future Shock" marked Hancock's foray into electronic dance sounds; during the same period he also continued to work in an acoustic setting with V.S.O.P.

Enjoy the show in Oxbow Commons, a Napa City park nestled up against the backdrop of the Napa River, with scenic views of the rolling hills and vineyards. Oxbow Commons provides concert-goers grass fields, paved walkways, and great views. The venue is steps away from the world-renowned Oxbow Public Market and numerous top-rated restaurants and hotels. Guests can sit back and enjoy the concert or walk around taking in the region's craft beers and spirits, local Napa Valley wines, tasty food, art by world-renown artist Gordon Huether, and sponsorship activations.

San Francisco

9/25/2021

The Bay Area's Original Sake People @TrueSake Present: SAKE DAY 2021

The 16th Annual Sake Celebration that is all things sake and sake appreciation. No other sake tasting has the passion and professionalism of Sake Day. We are the original Nihonshu no Hi celebration outside of Japan. Saturday, September 25, 2021 4:00 - 8:00 PM @ HOTEL KABUKI in the heart of San Francisco's Japantown. Taste Sake, Learn Sake, Buy Sake Safely.

San Francisco

9/25/2021

Who's ready for some indoor/outdoor fun!? We're excited to announce that we're bringing art back to the shop AND we'll be celebrating our new shop on 9th Ave. That's right, we moved one door down during Covid times and we can't wait for you to check out the new space! Join us for an art show presented by Artyhood with drinks and a DJ outside and masked up art show on the inside.

Cupertino

9/25/2021

Zee5 Dilli Haat is designed to provide a space where individuals from different communities engage and interact with one another, and thereby build stronger relationships. There will be frills of authentic, mouth watering Indian food, ethnic shopping, and an array of attractions that will feature an in-depth taste of spectacular India! In addition, there will be jewelry/garment booths and food stalls. We truly believe that this will be an amazing experience, and your presence would be a tremendous honor for us.

Oakland

9/25/2021

Furniture, housewares, clothing, accessories, DVDs, gym equipment, glasses, bowls, tsotchkes, bric a brac, antique, vintage, brand new items... The Yard Sale for Reparations is raising funds towards the Black Power Blueprint's upcoming Black Community Basketball Court program in North St. Louis. It's not just building a basketball court; it's rebuilding the community through self-determination and economic development in the hands of the African working class.

San Jose

9/26/2021

We are BACK on the streets in 2021, finally, with EIGHT outdoor stages, and some indoor venues as well (COVID restrictions may apply). The original celebration of the local music scene features tons of your favorite homegrown acts, all in one place, all in one day. COME BACK!

San Francisco

9/24/2021

Join us on Union Street to discover the magic of Bloomtown! This multi-layered, interactive art experience is taking place on Union Street, between Steiner and Gough, beginning in mid-September 2021. In partnership with Building 180, SF Parks Alliance is bringing eight large-scale inflatable dahlias and multiple never before seen murals, repurposed from the temporary Presidio Field Hospital, and more to the Union Street corridor. Placed on rooftops and throughout storefronts, these installations aim to inspire curiosity and joy for visitors of all ages, while also encouraging the rediscovery of the corridor's local merchants, restaurants and retail.

San Francisco (Virtual)

9/25/2021

Celebrate fall with The CJM's ArtBash Live! Pick up a free ArtKit filled with exciting supplies and join us on Zoom to celebrate the Jewish fall holidays of Sukkot and Simchat Torah through creative fun. Tell a friend! People of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join in the fun and make art with us. Register today to reserve your ArtKit (available while supplies last), and pick up from one of several Bay Area locations on Thursday, September 23. Then, tune in live via Zoom on Sunday, September 26 to hang out, create, and celebrate with us!

San Francisco

9/23/2021

With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never-before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist's 34 frescoes. Opening night September 23.

San Jose

9/25/2021

Barbie is hitting the road again with the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour! Come check out all new limited edition 70's inspired Barbie merch only available at the truck!