Biden moves full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to Aug. 31 as more than 90% of troops and equipment leave

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the proposed Afghanistan troop withdrawal would shift from the Sept. 11 deadline to Aug. 31, according to USA Today.

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," he said in his address at the White House.

Biden said he advised his military commanders to act quickly once the removal began and said the U.S. "did not go to Afghanistan to nation build," arguing it is up to the people of Afghanistan.

"It's the right and the responsibility of Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country," Biden said.

Despite pushback from some Republicans about the targeted withdrawal and as the Taliban continue to gain territory, Biden defended the timeline and said it was not inevitable the Taliban would overthrow the Afghanistan government.

He added that he trusted the ability of the Afghan National and Defense Security Forces, who is "better trained, better equipped and more competent in terms of conducting war.”

Biden also stressed that thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military, either as translators or in other roles, would be supported by the U.S. government.

"Our message to those women and men is clear: There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose. And we will stand with you, just as you stood with us," he said.

Biden said the U.S. began relocation flights to third-party countries for Afghans applying for a special immigrant visa and that the White House is working with Congress to change the law and speed up the application process.

USA Today reports Biden and national security advisers have continued to emphasize that America will continue to provide humanitarian and economic aid to Afghanistan while, at this time, the U.S. has withdrawn more than 90% of troops and equipment, as well as given seven facilities to the Afghan military.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confirmed on Thursday that British forces have left.