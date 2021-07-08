Cancel
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Sheriff releases information on recent investigations and incidents

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about recent incidents involving the sheriff’s office. One incident involved grandparents reporting a juvenile running away from home. Cox says the sheriff’s office responded to a rural area July 4th, and a deputy located the pre-teen. The youth was caught after a reported foot chase of about a quarter of a mile. The individual was detained and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation after allegedly assaulting the grandparents. A juvenile officer was contacted, and information was shared with the family. Cox notes deputies spent a significant amount of time with the youth.

