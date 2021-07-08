Livingston County Sheriff releases information on recent investigations and incidents

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about recent incidents involving the sheriff’s office. One incident involved grandparents reporting a juvenile running away from home. Cox says the sheriff’s office responded to a rural area July 4th, and a deputy located the pre-teen. The youth was caught after a reported foot chase of about a quarter of a mile. The individual was detained and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation after allegedly assaulting the grandparents. A juvenile officer was contacted, and information was shared with the family. Cox notes deputies spent a significant amount of time with the youth.