Transformers Jigsaw Puzzle Preordering At Renegade's Web Store

Klabater released a new trailer this morning for The Amazing American Circus with the news the game has been pushed back. The trailer came with the statement we have here for you from one of the CEOs of the company, explaining the situation and why the game has been pushed. The shorthand to it is that the game will be getting a few extra weeks for the team to fix lingering issues and improve on the gameplay before releasing it and having to patch over what wasn't completed. On the bright side, the trailer does give us a better look at the gameplay and how you will manage to travel across the country back when the circus was a modern marvel and sometimes, the only entertainment anyone ever saw.