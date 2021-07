Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today : Top 10 best luxury beach resorts in Europe. Each year, millions of tourists are enjoying a sundrenched summer holiday in Europe’s southern regions. However, the Mediterranean Sea – where Europe’s most fabulous coastal resorts are located – is not particularly known for its beaches, which often tend to be narrow and composed of pebbles, mostly explained by the fact that the Mediterranean Sea has tides of a very low amplitude due to its very narrow outlet/inlet into the Atlantic Ocean. Nevertheless, it’s the Europe’s prime summer playground, offering spectacular natural scenery including ancient pine forests and scalloped bays. Here’s my selection of Europe’s most fabulous beach resorts where you can treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable holiday.