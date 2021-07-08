YUKI Bullet Hell/Roguelike Hybrid Game To Launch On Oculus, Steam
Arvore, an independent video game developer based in São Paulo, Brazil, announced today that their roguelike/bullet hell hybrid game YUKI will be available on the Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and any and all Steam virtual reality platforms as of July 22nd of this year. Preorders for the game are open now, and on top of that, whoever preorders the game will be able to play it 2 days before it officially launches.bleedingcool.com
