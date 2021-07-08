Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

YUKI Bullet Hell/Roguelike Hybrid Game To Launch On Oculus, Steam

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArvore, an independent video game developer based in São Paulo, Brazil, announced today that their roguelike/bullet hell hybrid game YUKI will be available on the Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, and any and all Steam virtual reality platforms as of July 22nd of this year. Preorders for the game are open now, and on top of that, whoever preorders the game will be able to play it 2 days before it officially launches.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Rift#Video Game#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
Country
Brazil
Related
Socceruploadvr.com

Athlete Training Platform Rezzil Player 22 Comes To Oculus Quest This Summer

Rezzil is bringing its athletic training platform to Oculus Quest later this month. Rezzil Player 22 is a follow-up to the recently-launched Rezzil Player 21, which was exclusive to SteamVR. But, whereas that game was primarily a soccer simulation platform that used SteamVR Trackers to follow your feet, Rezzil Player 22 features a range of exercises based around using your hands and head for coordination and improving fitness.
BusinessThe Verge

Netflix snags former EA, Oculus exec to lead its video game efforts

A report this spring from The Information said that Netflix was seeking an executive to lead its push into gaming, with an eye toward offering an Apple Arcade or Xbox Game Pass-like subscription bundle. Now, as first reported by Bloomberg, the streaming company has hired Mike Verdu as its vice president of game development reporting to COO Greg Peters. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the hire to The Verge.
Video Gamesleedaily.com

Surgeon Simulator Launches for Steam, Xbox: In September

In a world, well it’s just a medical facility really, where one person is really really really REALLY sick. A ‘medical drama like no other. Four surgeons. Three scalpers. 1 lung. Zero time off. There’s no ‘I’ in medical faculty!. Do you need more hints or these above are enough...
Video GamesSiliconera

Super Robot Wars 30 Steam Page Launches

Super Robot Wars 30 will have a wider audience, as the Steam page can be viewed outside Japan and Asia and includes a trailer with an ESRB rating pending notification. If someone views the product listing’s video, it begins with the ESRB notice. Also, the SteamDB page only lists Venezuela under the countries where it won’t be able to be purchased. (Update: Bandai Namco confirmed it.)
TV ShowsVentureBeat

Netflix hires Oculus and EA veteran Mike Verdu to lead games

Netflix has hired former Oculus and EA game development leader Mike Verdu to head its fledgling game efforts. The company has been hiring game people for a while, and Verdu is the biggest name yet to come on board at the streaming service for movies and TV shows. The move shows the company is serious about expanding into games, which Netflix CEO Reed Hastings once described (pointing out Fortnite in particular) as Netflix’s biggest competition for the time of its customers.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mech roguelike turn-based-tactics game Ignited Steel announced for Switch

Meteorbyte Studios and Yokaicade have announced Ignited Steel, a mech roguelike turn-based-tactics game. It’s targeting release for Q4 2021 / Q1 2022. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Aiming to fulfill its expansion instinct, humanity created an A.I. which controls and manages all necessary resources to...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Hell yeah, Nier: Automata's official Steam fix is finally dropping

It's been a long four years, but the patch to fix Nier: Automata's janky Steam port is finally ready, with Square Enix dropping the update later this week. The upgrade patch was initially announced back in April over on the official Nier Twitter account. It followed a rough few weeks for Square Enix, who found Nier: Automata was getting review bombed over on Steam thanks to the Xbox Game Pass for PC release being substantially more stable. The Game Pass version wasn't perfect, mind you, but most found it superior to the Steam version.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Green Hell Board Game Coming Soon To Kickstarter

In terms of survival games, Creepy Jar's work on Green Hell is a stellar standout. It is still getting ongoing content and support from its developers and it managed to be a harrowing open-world experience with a strong narrative focus. So naturally, Galaktus Games wants to make a board game adaptation courtesy of Kickstarter.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Blair Witch VR horror game launches on on Oculus Rift

Developers at Bloober Team have this week launched their Blair Witch VR horror game on the Oculus Rift platform and have confirmed that Blair Witch will also be available later this summer on PC, and that it will be released as a standalone title apart from the standard non-VR version, which was released in 2019. The special Oculus Rift edition follows on from the release of the Oculus Quest Blair Witch VR game last year and has been specifically designed for virtual reality and features psychological thrills.
Video GamesIGN

Sam and Max: This Time It's Virtual! - Oculus Official Launch Trailer

Sam and Max are back. Join the duo for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world in Sam and Max: This Time It's Virtual!, available now for Oculus Quest. The game will also launch later in 2021 for SteamVR and Viveport Infinity, and then PlayStationVR in early 2022.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Best VR Sports Games On Oculus Quest 2

Playing a sport like football, boxing, mini golf or ping pong is easy on the Quest platform. Here’s our list of the best sports games available on Oculus Quest 2. The list is presented in no particular order and is not ranked, as we didn’t want to pit a variety of different sports against each other. However, for sports that have multiple VR games available on Quest, we’ve stuck with just including the one best experience available on Quest for each.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Colourful Roguelite YUKI Hits Oculus Quest & Steam in Two Weeks

It’s going to be quite the summer for virtual reality (VR) videogames with July bustling with titles. The latest being added to this month’s launch lineup is ARVORE’s bullet-hell shooter YUKI. Set in a multidimensional anime universe, this vibrant title is due to arrive in a couple of weeks for Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets on Steam.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

An error occurred while installing or updating Steam game

Steam is the primary way to play video games on Windows 11/10, despite the availability of the Microsoft Store and other competing platforms. We expect it to keep the top spot for multiple years to come, and rightfully so. Now, we’ve come to understand that some users are facing a...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Totally Baseball Hits Oculus Quest This Week And Exits Steam Early Access

After roughly a year and a half in Early Access on Steam the baseball game with throwing, catching, and batting is exiting early access as well as hitting the Oculus Quest store on July 8th. Totally Baseball is a single-player game at launch but the Austin, Texas-based studio behind the game, Viewer Ready, is testing multiplayer and hopes to have it released by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy