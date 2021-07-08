Designation of Fort Smith as UN city for art and culture may be part of a scam

The artist service nonprofit CENTER awarded its $2,500 2021 Project Launch Grant to Jane Whitmore for The Bikini Project, in which Whitmore explores the 1946 nuclear tests at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, known as Operation Crossroads. Her father was a civilian participant in the project, and Whitmore used his archives in her work. The CENTER grant will support her continued research, which includes interviewing survivors. Whitmore will receive the monetary prize, as well as a feature in a Lenscratch publication and participation in Review Santa Fe in October 2021. Part of CENTER’s annual award cycle, the 2021 Project Launch Grant supports New Mexico-based photographers. Honorable mentions include Meridel Rubenstein’s Eden in Iraq and Arista Slater-Sandoval’s Blighted Expectations & Still Hearts. All three artists live in Santa Fe. visitcenter.org — Jennifer Levin.