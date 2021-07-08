Cancel
Designation of Fort Smith as UN city for art and culture may be part of a scam

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s recent recognition as a United Nations international city for artistic and cultural innovation might be little more than an elaborate scam, according to a UN spokesman for the office of Secretary-General. The city announced Tuesday (July 6) at a press conference that it had...

