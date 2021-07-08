Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MST At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Carrizo, or 35 miles southwest of Show Low, moving southwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Gila County. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 272 and 298.